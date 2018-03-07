Morocco: Australia Reiterates Its Support for UN Efforts to Solve the Conflict in Western Sahara

Sydney (Australia) — Responsible for North Africa and the Middle East in the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Matthew Neuhaus clarified that his country supports the efforts of the United Nations and its Envoy to solve peacefully, the conflict of Western Sahara.

The declarations of the Australian responsible, respond to a series of questions, on the Western Sahara, formulated in the Parliament of Australia by Senator Lee Rhiannon.

In his response to the question regarding the importation of phosphate from Western Sahara, the representative of the Australian government clarified that there are legal and juridical considerations on the importation of resources from Non-Self-Governing Territories.

In this regard, the Australian government recommended its companies to provide legal advice before starting their activities in Western Sahara.

Finally, the representative of the Government of Australia said that it is possible to consider raising, in the UN Human Rights Council, the issue of human rights in occupied Western Sahara. SPS