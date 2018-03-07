7 March 2018

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Morocco: Australia Reiterates Its Support for UN Efforts to Solve the Conflict in Western Sahara

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sydney (Australia) — Responsible for North Africa and the Middle East in the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Matthew Neuhaus clarified that his country supports the efforts of the United Nations and its Envoy to solve peacefully, the conflict of Western Sahara.

The declarations of the Australian responsible, respond to a series of questions, on the Western Sahara, formulated in the Parliament of Australia by Senator Lee Rhiannon.

In his response to the question regarding the importation of phosphate from Western Sahara, the representative of the Australian government clarified that there are legal and juridical considerations on the importation of resources from Non-Self-Governing Territories.

In this regard, the Australian government recommended its companies to provide legal advice before starting their activities in Western Sahara.

Finally, the representative of the Government of Australia said that it is possible to consider raising, in the UN Human Rights Council, the issue of human rights in occupied Western Sahara. SPS

Morocco

Settlement of Western Sahara Conflict - Kohler Meets With Moroccan Delegation in Lisbon

The Personal Envoy of the UN General Secretary for Western Sahara Horst Kohler has met on Tuesday in Lisbon a Moroccan… Read more »

Read the original article on SPS.

Copyright © 2018 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.