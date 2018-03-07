Morocco: Settlement of Western Sahara Conflict - Kohler Meets With Moroccan Delegation in Lisbon

Lisbon — The Personal Envoy of the UN General Secretary for Western Sahara Horst Kohler has met on Tuesday in Lisbon a Moroccan delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Nasser Bourita, announced the Moroccan Foreign Ministry on his tweeter account.

"The meeting should continue all day, followed by a working dinner," added the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and international cooperation.

The meeting between the Moroccan delegation and the UN envoy is part of the efforts made by the UN to complete the decolonization process of occupied Western Sahara.

Previously, Kohler met with the other party to the conflict, the Polisario Front, and the Foreign Ministers of the two observer countries, Algeria and Mauritania, respectively, Abdelkader Messahel and Isselkou Ould Ahmed Izidbih.

The meeting, in February in Berlin, between the Sahrawi delegation led by President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), Secretary General of the Polisario Front, Ibrahim Ghali and Kohler were "frank" and "positive" and focused on ways to achieve a "peaceful, just and lasting" solution guaranteeing the right to self-determination to the Sahrawi people, said M'hamed Kheddad, a member of the National Secretariat of the Polisario Front and Saharawi Coordinator with Minurso.

