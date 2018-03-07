Tunisia: Kasserine Tops Regions in Public Investments, Last in Development Index, Says Governor

Kasserine governorate has since 2011 the lion's share of public investments with about 1.2 million dinars, yet remains at the bottom of the list at the level of the development index (0.388% in 2017 against 0.402% in 2015), said Governor of Kasserine Samir Bukadida.

This is notably due to the lack of a clear development strategy that meets the needs of the governorate's various delegations, he indicated.

He also pointed out the lack of co-ordination between the regional directorates and projects' monitoring, the poor management of subsidies, the slowness in implementation of public projects, the lack of private entrepreneurs' interest and land issues.

Boukadida voiced wish that the year 2018 will record the launch of major public projects in the region and the re-activation of those pending.