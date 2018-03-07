7 March 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Kasserine Tops Regions in Public Investments, Last in Development Index, Says Governor

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kasserine governorate has since 2011 the lion's share of public investments with about 1.2 million dinars, yet remains at the bottom of the list at the level of the development index (0.388% in 2017 against 0.402% in 2015), said Governor of Kasserine Samir Bukadida.

This is notably due to the lack of a clear development strategy that meets the needs of the governorate's various delegations, he indicated.

He also pointed out the lack of co-ordination between the regional directorates and projects' monitoring, the poor management of subsidies, the slowness in implementation of public projects, the lack of private entrepreneurs' interest and land issues.

Boukadida voiced wish that the year 2018 will record the launch of major public projects in the region and the re-activation of those pending.

Tunisia

Plateau Utd Beaten 4-2 By Tunisia's Etoile

Plateau United's CAF Champions League hopes are hanging by a thread after the Nigerian league champions were outgunned… Read more »

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Copyright © 2018 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.