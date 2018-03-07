Tunisia: Battle of Ben Guerdane, Historic Achievement in Combating Terrorism (Bu Ali Mbarki)

Deputy Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) Bu Ali Mbarki said on Wednesday that the battle of Ben Guerdane is the most remarkable memory in the history of the Arab world after having succeeded to face a cowardly terrorist attack, thanks to the bravery, self-sacrifice and courage of the region's inhabitants.

Mbarki added during a meeting at the headquarters of the regional labour union bureau in Ben Guerdane on the occasion of the commemoration of the 2nd anniversary of the battle of Ben Guerdane that the sacrifices of the region's inhabitants incite to meet the claims of the region's youth for employment and development.

The UGTT's only concern is the country's general interest, Mbarki specified.

The general situation in the country is difficult and various issues are pending, the official said, indicating that this situation is the result of the failure of stakeholders and decision-makers that is why criticism has been addressed to the government. The UGTT does not claim the resignation of the government but rather a reshuffle or other solution for a better treatment of the problems.

Mbarki recalled that the activity has resumed in the various phosphate production sites in the governorate of Gafsa, pending the resumption of activity in the chemical group.

As regard the El Kamur, Mbarki considered that the execution of the clauses of the agreement is hampered because of the routine and bureaucracy, calling the government to meet the demands of the region's youth.