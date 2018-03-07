7 March 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Battle of Ben Guerdane, Historic Achievement in Combating Terrorism (Bu Ali Mbarki)

Tagged:

Related Topics

Deputy Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) Bu Ali Mbarki said on Wednesday that the battle of Ben Guerdane is the most remarkable memory in the history of the Arab world after having succeeded to face a cowardly terrorist attack, thanks to the bravery, self-sacrifice and courage of the region's inhabitants.

Mbarki added during a meeting at the headquarters of the regional labour union bureau in Ben Guerdane on the occasion of the commemoration of the 2nd anniversary of the battle of Ben Guerdane that the sacrifices of the region's inhabitants incite to meet the claims of the region's youth for employment and development.

The UGTT's only concern is the country's general interest, Mbarki specified.

The general situation in the country is difficult and various issues are pending, the official said, indicating that this situation is the result of the failure of stakeholders and decision-makers that is why criticism has been addressed to the government. The UGTT does not claim the resignation of the government but rather a reshuffle or other solution for a better treatment of the problems.

Mbarki recalled that the activity has resumed in the various phosphate production sites in the governorate of Gafsa, pending the resumption of activity in the chemical group.

As regard the El Kamur, Mbarki considered that the execution of the clauses of the agreement is hampered because of the routine and bureaucracy, calling the government to meet the demands of the region's youth.

Tunisia

Plateau Utd Beaten 4-2 By Tunisia's Etoile

Plateau United's CAF Champions League hopes are hanging by a thread after the Nigerian league champions were outgunned… Read more »

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Copyright © 2018 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.