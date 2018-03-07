7 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Country Has Now 200 Giant Sable Antelopes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The number of giant sable antelopes in the country has now reached 200 samples, collected in the past ten years, 60 of which are in the Cangandala national park and 140 in the Luando natural reserve in the northern Malanje Province.

These data were provided by the director of the Kissama Foundation, Pedro Vaz Pinto, when speaking at the workshop on the Programme to Protect the Giant Sable Antelope, held last Tuesday, in Luanda.

Pedro Vaz Pinto said that the species, which is restricted to Angola, is often a target of forest fires and poachers, among other dangers.

He reminded that the civil had eliminated 90 per cent of the number of giant sable antelopes in the country and caused scores of others to migrate to other places.

In January this year, the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, issued a presidential order which creates an executive committee for the monitoring and reinforcement of the implementation of the conservation and protective measures on the giant sable antelope, a rare species that exists in Angola and which had almost disappeared from the national territory.

Angola

Angola Attends Security, Terrorism Congress

A delegation headed by the Interior minister, Ângelo de Barros Veiga Tavares, is participating in the Congress on… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.