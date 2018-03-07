7 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: President Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council FEC, at the Ciuncul Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also present at the meeting is the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and most ministers in attendance started at 11am.

The meeting started when President Buhari walked into the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.

The opening prayers were said by the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, pastor Usani Usani, who prayed for God's intervention over the current security challenges facing the nation and Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Details later...

