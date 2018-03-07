South Africa: Parliament Rejects Dudu Myeni's Written Submission

press release

Inquiry rejects Myeni's written submission, after she fails to appear for health reasons

The Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises tasked with the inquiry into the mismanagement of state funds at state-owned enterprises has received notification from former South African Airways Board Chairperson Ms Dudu Myeni indicating that she cannot physically appear before the inquiry for health reasons.

The Chairperson of the inquiry, Ms Zukiswa Rantho, said she talked to Ms Myeni who has been booked off sick by her doctor. In a telephone conversation, Ms Myeni apologised to Ms Rantho for not appearing before the committee, saying she has sent a written submission to the inquiry.

Committee members said it is unacceptable for Ms Myeni to only submit a written submission. It is in Ms Myeni's own best interests to appear before the inquiry, as serious allegations have been levied against her, they said.

If the committee were to fly to Johannesburg to accommodate Ms Myeni, this would set a bad precedent. The committee resolved to give Ms Myeni until next week Wednesday to appear before the inquiry and she must submit a doctor's certificate.

