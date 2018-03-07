7 March 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Parliament Rejects Dudu Myeni's Written Submission

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Inquiry rejects Myeni's written submission, after she fails to appear for health reasons

The Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises tasked with the inquiry into the mismanagement of state funds at state-owned enterprises has received notification from former South African Airways Board Chairperson Ms Dudu Myeni indicating that she cannot physically appear before the inquiry for health reasons.

The Chairperson of the inquiry, Ms Zukiswa Rantho, said she talked to Ms Myeni who has been booked off sick by her doctor. In a telephone conversation, Ms Myeni apologised to Ms Rantho for not appearing before the committee, saying she has sent a written submission to the inquiry.

Committee members said it is unacceptable for Ms Myeni to only submit a written submission. It is in Ms Myeni's own best interests to appear before the inquiry, as serious allegations have been levied against her, they said.

If the committee were to fly to Johannesburg to accommodate Ms Myeni, this would set a bad precedent. The committee resolved to give Ms Myeni until next week Wednesday to appear before the inquiry and she must submit a doctor's certificate.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa

South Africa

Semenya Chases Wicksell's 35-Year-Old Record

If Caster Semenya has her way, the oldest South African track and field record might just be wiped out of the record… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.