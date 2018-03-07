7 March 2018

South Africa: Parliament Receives More Information On Gupta Naturalisation

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs today received further clarification and facts from the Minister of Home Affairs, Mr Malusi Gigaba on the process followed during the naturalisation of the Gupta family.

The Committee is convinced that with the facts at its disposal it is a step closer to concluding the matter and reporting back to the National Assembly as instructed by the House Chairperson of Committees in the initial instruction.

The Committee will in due course meet to consider the full range of facts and information as presented by the department. This will result in a report with comprehensive recommendations to the National Assembly.

While it has taken time to reach this point, the Committee appreciates all the assistance it received from the department in clarifying this matter.

