7 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister Highlights Benguela Railway's Role in Regional Development

Luanda — The role that the Benguela Railway (CFB) can play for national and regional development was highlighted Monday by the Transport Minister, Augusto da Silva Tomás, in Luau, eastern Moxico province.

The minister was speaking during the ceremony that marked the resumption of the international rail traffic at the CFB, after 34 years of standstill. According to the official, through the CFB and the entire rail network of Angola, national unity will be consolidated and a valuable contribution will be made to the region's economic integration. The Benguela Railway Company has resumed the international traffic by transporting 25 wagons with 50 containers, carrying 1,000 tons of manganese from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The Angolan Government has made a major investment in the modernization and rehabilitation of the entire infrastructure of the Benguela Railway.

