Luanda — The coach of Petro de Luanda, Beto Bianchi, said last Tuesday that the nil-nil draw with SuperSport United team of South Africa was due to the fact that his squad played sluggishly.

The coach spoke to the press after the said game, which was a first-leg encounter of the penultimate eliminatory round qualifier for the group stage of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Cup.

According to the Spanish-Brazilian coach, his team started the game in an awkward manner and showed some nervousness, having only managed to show a better controlled game in the second half.

Despite the draw at home, Petro's coach said he is optimistic about a good result in the second-leg encounter, scheduled for 16 March, in Pretoria.

Beto Bianchi also commended the posture of the SuperSport squad.