7 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Afrocup - "Team Played Sluggishly" - Coach

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The coach of Petro de Luanda, Beto Bianchi, said last Tuesday that the nil-nil draw with SuperSport United team of South Africa was due to the fact that his squad played sluggishly.

The coach spoke to the press after the said game, which was a first-leg encounter of the penultimate eliminatory round qualifier for the group stage of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Cup.

According to the Spanish-Brazilian coach, his team started the game in an awkward manner and showed some nervousness, having only managed to show a better controlled game in the second half.

Despite the draw at home, Petro's coach said he is optimistic about a good result in the second-leg encounter, scheduled for 16 March, in Pretoria.

Beto Bianchi also commended the posture of the SuperSport squad.

Angola

Angola Attends Security, Terrorism Congress

A delegation headed by the Interior minister, Ângelo de Barros Veiga Tavares, is participating in the Congress on… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.