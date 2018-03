Luanda — The Angolan president, João Lourenço, sent a condolences message on Tuesday to the Speaker of the Angolan National Assembly (AN), Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, over the death of his mother.

" It is with deep consternation that I learnt about the painful loss you have suffered with the death of your mother, Catarina Inácio da Piedade dos Santos", reads the message.

The AN Speaker's mother died last Friday in Luanda of illness.