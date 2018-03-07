Angola Attends Security, Terrorism Congress

Luanda — A delegation headed by the Interior minister, Ângelo de Barros Veiga Tavares, is participating in the Congress on Security and Combat against International Terrorism running on March 6-7 in London, United Kingdom.

According to a press note from the Ministry of the Interior that reached ANGOP on Tuesday, the event is bringing together experts from several countries trained in various fields.

Thus, the gathering is being attended by experts on Cybercrimes, Law Enforcement, Criminal Intelligence, Border Control, Forensic Investigation, Emergencies and Medical Response, as well as discussing issues related to threats that the world is facing today.

The participants will have the opportunity to gather experiences from the policies and strategies implemented by England, United States, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Norway and Netherlands.

On the fringes of the event, the Angolan official is to visit an exhibition on security means and the premises of the National Crime Agency (NCA) to learn its organizational structure and functioning.

The Angolan official will also hold a courtesy meeting with UK's minister of the Interior, Amber Rudd, in which a few cooperation areas are expected to be assessed.

The delegation headed by the Interior minister is comprised by the general commander of the National police, Eduardo Manuel Mingas "Panda", executive personnel and senior staffs of the Ministry of the Interior.

Angola, United kingdom and Northern Ireland are share friendly relations based on General Bilateral Cooperation Agreement signed in the 1980s.

Uk is having an active participation in the development and economy diversification process underway in Angola, mainly in the sectors of oil, civil construction, transport, sport, and geology and mining.