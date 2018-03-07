7 March 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Malawi: DNA Confirms Malawi Businessmen Not Father of Kids

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mavhuto Banda

Lilongwe — HEART-BROKEN Malawian business executive lived happily for years with wife and four children he thought were his until recently.

Distressed Michael Ngwira disclosed results of a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests proved him wrong when it emerged the parent of the four children he believed he fathered with his wife were not his.

Ngwira set social media abuzz with his revelations following the tests taken on January 28 during differences with his wife Miriam, herself a finance manager at an insurance giant.

The ages of the children could not be ascertained.

Ngwira said the revelations would end speculation regarding the problems in his marriage.

"You (family) may have been hearing rumours regarding what is happening with my family. This message is meant to communicate the correct position of the situation," he wrote.

"I am sorry and deeply disappointed to inform you that DNA results have shown that I am not the biological father of Elton, Hellen, Kamwadi and Lucy Ngwira," he continued.

He said the crisis has prompted her to separate from his wife while their in-laws had intervened to salvage what appears to be an irredeemable marriage.

"Please pray for the children who shall be traumatised by this unwanted situation," Ngwira said.

Many in social media sympathised with Ngwira while others scolded him for washing the family's dirty linen in public.

Malawi

Govt May Renew Maize Export Ban

Malawi government may implement a new Executive order for the maize export ban to avoid creating a shortage of the… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.