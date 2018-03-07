Malawi: DNA Confirms Malawi Businessmen Not Father of Kids

Lilongwe — HEART-BROKEN Malawian business executive lived happily for years with wife and four children he thought were his until recently.

Distressed Michael Ngwira disclosed results of a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests proved him wrong when it emerged the parent of the four children he believed he fathered with his wife were not his.

Ngwira set social media abuzz with his revelations following the tests taken on January 28 during differences with his wife Miriam, herself a finance manager at an insurance giant.

The ages of the children could not be ascertained.

Ngwira said the revelations would end speculation regarding the problems in his marriage.

"You (family) may have been hearing rumours regarding what is happening with my family. This message is meant to communicate the correct position of the situation," he wrote.

"I am sorry and deeply disappointed to inform you that DNA results have shown that I am not the biological father of Elton, Hellen, Kamwadi and Lucy Ngwira," he continued.

He said the crisis has prompted her to separate from his wife while their in-laws had intervened to salvage what appears to be an irredeemable marriage.

"Please pray for the children who shall be traumatised by this unwanted situation," Ngwira said.

Many in social media sympathised with Ngwira while others scolded him for washing the family's dirty linen in public.