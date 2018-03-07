Green Party president Peter Sinkamba has disclosed that he would sign without hesitation execution orders for all those sentenced to death when he forms government.

And Sinkamba has challenged those who intend to contest the presidential elections in 2021 to make a commitment before the elections whether or not they will sign execution orders.

"I will definitely sign execution orders within 30 days after the Supreme Court or Constitutional Court confirms the death penalty," Sinkamba said.

"Let's face it, some crimes are so heinous and inherently wrong that they demand strict penalties - up to and including death. As a society we have the responsibility to punish those who deserve it, but only to the degree they deserve it. Our judges impose death penalty for the most heinous murders and the most brutal and conscienceless murderers because the punishment fits the crime," he added.

Sinkamba said voters must know beforehand that he will not hesitate to do so after the due court processes because only criminals convicted of the most heinous crimes are placed on death row.

He added that he will do so because of those left behind, the grieving families, and their loved ones, who do not deserve anything less than justice.

"Further, I do not think that death penalty is inherently unfair and biased towards the poor and cannibals. Whatever the feelings are toward the death penalty, one thing most people will never know is the pain experienced when a family member or family members are brutally tortured and murdered or indeed are victims of the robbery themselves. Those who feel it know it," Sinkamba stated.

"Having been a victim of an armed robbery before, with a gun pointed to my head, and the robber's finger ready to pull the trigger, I understand the pain and agony victims of armed robbery go through towards the final moments before the bang. The experience is extremely nerve-cracking for the faint-hearted. Thank God that in my case, before the robber pulled the trigger, I garnered invincible, divine energy. I disarmed him.

Instead, I pulled the trigger myself. The rest is history. Not so many experience such miraculous chances," he added.

He said, "unless executions resume, robbers will start insulting judges when they pronounce such sentences adding that one can see the cheekiness and remorselessness in death-sentence convicts because they are confident they will after-all be pardoned within months."

Last week, the High Court sentenced former Chilanga MP Keith Mukata to death for murder. Mukata has since appealed his sentencing to the Supreme Court.