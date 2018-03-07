Opposition Radical Revolutionary party Vincent Chaile has appealed to President Edgar Lungu to pardon Chilanga lawmaker Keith Mukata.

The Lusaka High Cour recently sentenced Mukata to death by hanging after he was found guilty of killing his guard. Mukata killed his bodyguard at the premises of his law firm in Lusaka.

President Lungu can only pardon a convict if a t court process has been exhibited. Mukata has since appealed his conviction to the Supreme Court.

BELOW IS THE STATEMENT

We are appealling to the president Edgar lungu to extend his powers to consider pardoning hon mukata.

We all know hon mukata is been a good citizen, hon mukata has been a good Lawyer who has contributed greatly to this country.

Hon mukata he is not only a family man but a breadwinner of the family. Hon mukata is former deputy minister and an mp who has a huge mandate in his constituency to look after the poor especially the orphans.

A split second murder and been the first offender can not guarantee him to be called a murderer and to deserve a death penalty.

There is need to revisit our laws as a country to suit the modernity.

Its quite unfortunate that most laws used in Zambia were left by our colonial master .

Our prisons were build strictly to punish black people and it's so sad that the same prisons are still been used to punish our own people.

What is happening to hon mukata is sad development and death penalty can never be entertained in country so called a Christian nation.

Vincent Chaile

President for Radical Revolutionary Party