7 March 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zim Police Reverses Ban of Residents' Protest After Zlhr's Intervention

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police in Chivhu in Mashonaland East province on Tuesday 06 March 2018 made a volte-face and sanctioned a demonstration organised by a residents association, which the law enforcement agents had banned on flimsy grounds.

The Chivhu Residents and Ratepayers Alliance (CHRRA) had through their chairperson Collen Zvarevashe on 22 February 2018 notified the ZRP of its intention to hold a protest march demanding the expulsion and arrest of some corrupt officials at Chikomba Rural District Council.

But the ZRP on Tuesday 05 March 2018 turned down CHRRA's request on the basis that there was a threat that the residents' protest would result in serious disruption of both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

The blockade of the residents' protest march compelled CHRRA to engage lawyers from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, whose lawyer Fiona Iliff filed an urgent chamber application in the High Court on Tuesday 05 March 2018 challenging the ZRP's refusal to sanction the residents' demonstration.

Through the urgent chamber application, Iliff argued that the ZRP's ban of CHRRA's protest was in violation of the residents association and the Chivhu residents' constitutional rights to peacefully demonstrate and petition without unlawful interference from the police as set out in Section 59 of the Constitution.

The human rights lawyer asked the High Court to issue an order compelling the ZRP not to interfere directly or indirectly with the residents' march without a valid court order and to provide sufficient manpower of police officers to redirect traffic and keep peace during the demonstration.

But after the filing and service of the urgent chamber application on the respondents who included Chief Superintendent Stephen Baleni the Officer Commanding Chivhu District, ZRP Commissioner General Godwin Matanga and Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu, the ZRP made an about turn and sanctioned the demonstration.

In a letter, which was received by CHRRA around 7: PM on Tuesday 06 March 2018, Chief Superintendent Baleni, the ZRP Officer Commanding Chivhu District sanctioned the residents' demonstration and advised that participants should remain "peaceful" during the protest.

Despite, the volte-face by the ZRP, Iliff is pressing ahead with pursuing the setting down of the urgent chamber application seeking an order declaring the ZRP's refusal in the first place to sanction the residents' protest as unconstitutional.

Zimbabwe

Former Wildlife Boss Acquitted in U.S.$3 Million Saga

Former Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority director-general Mr Edson Chidziya, accused of concealing an… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.