7 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Right of Reply - South Africa's Commitment to Human Rights Remains Intact

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

At no stage did South Africa oppose the holding of the Urgent Debate on the human rights situation in Eastern Ghouta in the Syrian Arab Republic. The South African delegation operated under severe time constraints and in doing so remained firmly within the parameters of government's foreign policy approach. By CLAYSON MONYELA.

The article published in Daily Maverick on 5 March 2018 by Peter Fabricius titled "UN: SA opposition to holding urgent debate on Syria a worrying example of siding with dictators" is riddled with inaccuracies, demonstrates a lack of understanding of the manner in which the United Nations Human Rights Council functions, is dismissive of South Africa's commitment to human rights, and cannot go unanswered.

The heading states that South Africa opposed the holding of an Urgent Debate in the UN HRC on the human rights situation in Eastern Ghouta in the Syrian Arab Republic on Friday 2 March 2018. It states further that South Africa was absent when it came to a vote, and that South Africa regularly abstains on votes in the General Assembly on Syria, Iran and North Korea.

The Government of South Africa is obliged to respond to these gross and offensive distortions of the...

South Africa

Semenya Chases Wicksell's 35-Year-Old Record

If Caster Semenya has her way, the oldest South African track and field record might just be wiped out of the record… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.