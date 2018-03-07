7 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Jaco Kriel to Go Under the Knife ... Again!

The Lions have received a blow with the news that Springbok Jaco Kriel will have to have another operation.

Kriel has been out with a shoulder injury since September last year, and he now faces another six months on the sidelines.

The Lions sent out a statement on Wednesday confirming that Kriel would have to undergo another shoulder operation this week.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances the operation that Jaco Kriel underwent on his shoulder was unsuccessful and needs to be repeated on Thursday, March 8," the statement read.

"The Lions Rugby Company will communicate further information as it becomes available without compromising the player's privacy."

Kriel has 11 Test matches to his name since making his debut against Ireland in Port Elizabeth under Allister Coetzee in 2016.

Emirates Lions flank Jaco Kriel is set to undergo another shoulder operation after the first 1 in 2017, was unsuccessful. Kriel injured his shoulder in the Springboks' Rugby Championship draw against Australia last year.He is expected to be side-lined for a further six months. pic.twitter.com/v4dDV7Xh2h-- Emirates Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) March 7, 2018

