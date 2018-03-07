7 March 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President of the Republic Inaugurates Exports Highway' Second Sector

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir on Wednesday ainaugurated the 100km-long Rehaid Al-Nuba-Jabrat-Al-Sheikh Road , the second sector of the National Exports Bara-Jabrat-Al-Sheik-Omdurman Highway.

President Al-Bahir affirmed the state pressing ahead with provision of basic services to people and achievement of development in all parts of the country.

He added the state gives top priority to health, education, power and clean water services for the people.

" Improvement of living of people is top government priority" the President underscored while he was addressing people of Rehaid Al-Nuba area , saying the National Exports Highway is funded by money of people of Sudan and this, he added, should be a pride for all.

Governor of North Kordofan State, Ahmed Haroun welcomed visit of President of the Republic to the State , saying it will boost morale of North Kordofan State people to exert more efforts on achievement of development and reconstruction.

