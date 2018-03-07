7 March 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Bashir Launces Wheat Harvesting At NADEC Agricultural Scheme

Tagged:

Related Topics

Obied — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir launched in the beginning of his visit to North Kordofan State Wednesday the wheat harvesting at National Agricultural Development Company(NADEC)'s Agricultural Scheme and inaugurated the fourth sector of Exports Highway Omduran -Bara in presence of Governor of North Kordofan State, Ahmed Haroun and Ministries of Presidency of the Republic, Agriculture, Animal Resources and Transport and Roads.

The Investment and Industry General Commissioner in North Kordofan State, Engineer Al-Nur Awadal-karim said in a statement to SUNA that NADEC scheme was the first experiment for cultivation of wheat in North Kordofan and has achieved success.

He added the average of production was 30 bags for feddan.

Engineer Awadal-Karim further added that potatoes , soybeans , fodder, palm trees are also cultivated in the scheme, affirming that the project uses up-to-date technologies.

SUNA noted that the NADEC's 60,000 feddan -Agricultural Scheme, which is located in Jabrat-Al-Sheikh Locality , North Kordofan State , is held by the Saudi National Agricultural Development Company as the Government of Sudan holds 20% of its shares.

Sudan

Chorus of Condemnation for Dabanga Sudan Satellite Blackout

Political parties, forces, and civil society organisations have independently condemned the suspension of the Dabanga… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.