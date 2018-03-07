Sudan: Al-Bashir Visits Khalawa of Sheikh Al-Heber in Jabratal-Sheikh

Jabratal-Sheikh — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir on Wednesday paid a visit to Khalawa(religious schools) of Sheikh Ibrahim Al-Heber Al-Kabbachi at Jabratal-Sheikh Locality and inaugurated students' boarding houses.

Addressing people of Al-Kabbachi area , President Al-Bashir commended roles of Sufi sects in spreading Quran knowledges and Islamic teachings , saying Al-Sheikh Al-Kabbachi deserves honor due to his role in promotion of knowledge , awareness and enlightening people with religious teachings.

He appreciated efforts of successor, Sheikh Abdul-Wahab Al-Kabbachi in spreading values of Islam.

The President, referring to inauguration of second sector of National Exports Highway, underlined that the Government would continue in implementing major development projects that return with benefits to people.

He lauded the North Kordofan State endeavors to effect development and to provide services via Nafeer(mobilization) program.

Governor of North Kordofan State, Ahmed Haroun, for his part, stressed Nafeer program would go on until it achieves its goals of improvement of living of people as well as achievement of development in the State.

Sheikh Abdul-Wahab Al-Kabbachi announced support to nomination of President Al-Bashir in 2020 elections and forwarded a document of allegiance to President of the Republic dealing with supporting peace , stability, tightening ties of social fabric, spreading knowledge and combating illiteracy.

He disclosed that a program on combating illiteracy targeting 100 men and 100 women would be launched by the Maseed soon.