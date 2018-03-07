MMD youths have accused opposition UPND leadership of abandoning their own manifesto after they walked out of the house during debate on the Health Insurance Bill in parliament on Friday.

MMD National Youth Treasurer Geoffrey Mulenga described the move by UPND parliamentarians who were acting on instructions from their leader Hakainde Hichilema as an act of cowardice.

He said it has become common knowledge that the UPND leadership will oppose everything even progressive ideas meant for the well being and development of the nation.

Mulenga noted that the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and his MPs have chosen to go against their own Manifesto where they proposed to introduce a sustainable health insurance framework for all Zambians because it suits them.

He adds that just like their opposition to printing ballots within the country the UPND have failed to convincingly explain to a common Zambian why they are opposed to the Health Insurance Bill which seeks to improve the well being citizens in the country.

"Yet again HH and his UPND have taken a misleading role in this debate without providing a strong direction to solve the illusions and misconceptions they have about elections. UPND is stuck and fast losing relevance so they are desperately making attempts at not taking a firm position on anything.

"Today HH and his UPND with their numbers in parliament have failed to promote or propose any progressive laws in the interest of Zambians. UPND ironically have opposed the Health Insurance Bill because it best suits them for convenience. They have gone against their own Manifesto where they proposed to introduce a sustainable health insurance framework for all Zambians," he said.

He called on the UPND leadership to stop changing goal posts on issues because as things stand they seem to have no loyalty to their followers who vote for them based on their manifesto.

He said it was high time that the UPND contributed to the passing of progressive laws in the country saying the same energy they are using to oppose everything should be channelled to more sober and real issues.

"The same way his MPs have walked out on Parliament, that energy should be channelled to more sober and real issues. Issues such as reforms in our electoral system which is time and again a source of conflict whenever we have elections. Instead of contributing to the debate they yet again chose the cowardly way out. They cant debate. They are cowards.

"UPND has the best chance of getting something passed in parliament. But because they have absolutely no loyalty to any fixed position or anyone not even to their followers.

"Which direction is HH and UPND heading? Easy answer: both directions, to further divide Zambians, and above all, to distract us from the real issues surrounding their illegal stay in leadership," he said.

Further Mulenga urged citizens not to take the UPND seriously because they don't mean anything they say.

"No one currently should take these guys seriously because they don't mean anything they say. At any challenging time they can quickly U-turn. They lack the honesty to defend anything they promote. They cant be trusted, its not safe to depend on them because they can dump anything or anyone at any given time.

"What Hakainde and his party should know is that have a fan base and not supporters because they have misunderstood their role in the political discourse of the country.

"Munshebwa aile namashinsha kubuko, HH doesn't listen to anyone except himself. HH is jumping at every opportunity, If HH had an opportunity he could have even reacted to Zodwa to coming to Zambia."

He advised Mr Hichilema to realise that Zambia is bigger than him adding that the youths in UPND should also stop following their leaders blindly because leaders will not be there forever.

"HH should quickly realise that this country is bigger than him. Everything should not always be about him, rigging is a process but not an illusion.

"Our advise to the youths in UPND is that they should realize that the future of this country is in their hands, and so they should not follow anything that their leaders says and does because he will not be there forever.

"Our focus as politicians should be on electoral reform and focusing on new electoral laws that guarantee dispute free elections collectively. As opposed to this cry baby mentality they are exhibiting. Because as things stands he is bound to lose again and cry foul," said Mulenga.