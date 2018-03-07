Zimbabwe: Potential Registrants Turned Away

On the 6th of March 2018, Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET) conducted the fourth "IBVA" Street and Constituency Conversations in Harare at Batanai Gardens. The Street Conversation was led by facilitators who were drawn from Harare CBD with over 57 participants attending. The Street Conversations are platforms for the vendors to discuss amongst themselves their experiences of the previous and coming week regarding voter registration, exploring on the challenges they will have encountered and harnessing the opportunities emerging.

Vendors in the CBD have responded overwhelmingly to this project. The statistics recorded during the meeting showed that over 36 vendors were ready to go and register after the meeting. When the vendors went to the ZEC District Office in Mbare, they were turned away and asked to return the next day as the officials indicated that they had issued out the allocated number of VR1 forms for the day. VISET noted with concern that such treatment deters a lot of people from participating in the electoral processes. The matter has been reported and we await feedback.

Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET)