Africa: Zanaco Fly Zambian Flag in CAF Matches

Zambian champions Zesco United and Zanaco do CAF Champions League duty this afternoon in matches that will be key in keeping Zambian interest in the competition going.

With Nkana falling 3-0 away to Algerian side CR Belouizdad last night has Zambian spirits dampened buy Zesco United and Zanaco are expected to light up the show in two home ties.

Zesco United host Asec Mimosas at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium while Zanaco will host Mbabane Swallows at Nkoloma Stadium.

Zanaco advanced to the first round after seeing off Gambia Armed Forces 6-1 on aggregate with Zesco United trouncing JKU of Zanzibar 7-0.

Both matches kickoff at 15:00 hours with return legs set for March 17.

Winners over two legs will make it to the lucrative group stage.

