Namibia: New Basketball Junior Coaches Trained

Windhoek — A total of 20 new junior coaches were trained at the Basketball Artists School (BAS) Foundation in Katutura during a two-day training course in the capital.

The participants of this basic course came from different Khomas schools, amongst them Amazing Kids, A.I. Steenkamp, Centaurus, Chairman Mao Zedong, DHPS, Eldorado, St Paul's, Windhoek International, as well as from basketball clubs like BAS, Black Mambas and Technical Basketball Academy.

The basic course is part of the project "Free Throw - Basketball Artists against HIV & AIDS" by the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

"We are very pleased with the outcome and are optimistic that we will invite most of the participants for the advanced course in August. Until then, the coaches will be able to implement their knowledge in the Khomas primary and secondary school leagues, which kicked off this month, held in conjunction with the Namibian Basketball

Federation (NBF)," said Ramah Mumba, BAS director and secretary general of NBF.

Mumba conducted the course together with BAS coordinator Malakia Matias and DOSB expert Frank Albin.