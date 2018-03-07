President Edgar Lungu has continued warming up to the new Zimbabwe leadership with top officials sneaking in and out of Zambia.

After having conferred with new Zimbabwean leader Emerson Mnangagwa President hosted the enforcer in chief of the fall of Mugabe General Constatino Chiwenga at State House.

General Chiwenga was in Zambia on special duties on behalf of President Mnangagwa.

President Lungu hosted him and shared the following note:

I met Zimbabwe's Vice President Gen. Constantino Chiwenga at State House when he paid a courtesy call on me earlier today.

I wish to reaffirm my government's commitment to enhance relations and cooperation with #Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 for the mutual benefit of our people.

I thank you!