Namibia: Man Accused of Killing Ex-Girlfriend Won't Apply for Bail, for Now

Windhoek — A Namibia Defence Force (NDF) soldier arrested in January for allegedly fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head has indicated he has no plans to have the court release him on bail yet.

Johannes Neuaka, 39, made his second appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on Monday. During his appearance before Magistrate Michelle Kubersky, Neuaka through his defence counsel indicated he had no immediate plans of applying to be released on bail.

The court refused Neuaka bail upon his first appearance in court on grounds there is fear he will interfere with witnesses and considering the seriousness of the offence, and that it will not be in the interest of justice for him to be granted bail.

The prosecution stood its ground, citing those reasons again on Monday.

Neuaka was arrested on January 21, when he shocked the nation for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend Zya Juliet Shane Rittmann, 25, in the head.

According to police reports, Neuaka who faces a charge of murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, shot Rittmann with a 9mm Makarov pistol.

Rittmann's close relatives said that prior to the incident the pair had just ended their five-year relationship. After the shooting, Neuaka surrendered himself to the police.

The incident took place at Rittmann's mother's residence in Michael Angelo Street in Damara location, Katutura. Neuaka at the time was a soldier in the NDF based at Osona military base.

During court proceedings on Monday, the prosecution indicated investigations were yet to be finalised. Ballistic tests and five witness statements are yet to be obtained as well, according to the prosecution.

The court postponed the case for further police investigations to May 18. Neuaka was remanded in police custody until his next court appearance.