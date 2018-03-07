South Africa: Condolence Statement On the Passing of Ms Fezeka Loliwe, MP

If Caster Semenya has her way, the oldest South African track and field record might just be wiped out of the record… Read more »

The Inkatha Freedom Party extends its sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Ms Fezeka Loliwe MP who tragically passed away yesterday after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. Ms Loliwe, MP was the chairperson for the Portfolio Committee on Labour which I serve on as an alternate member; she was indeed an effective member of parliament who led with such genuine care and concern always striving to resolve labour issues in South Africa. She will be sorely missed and fondly remembered.

