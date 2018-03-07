7 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Gigaba 'Erroneously' Said Atul Gupta Is Not a SA Citizen - Home Affairs DG

The Department of Home Affairs has attempted to clear the confusion surrounding the naturalisation of the Guptas by clarifying that Atul and Rajesh Gupta are indeed South African citizens, but that fugitive Ajay Gupta is not.

Home Affairs Director General Mkuseli Apleni said on Wednesday that Atul had been naturalised in November 2002 and Rajesh in July 2006. Both of them appear on the IEC voters' roll.

Apleni said that Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba had "erroneously" told the a media briefing on Tuesday that Atul Gupta was not a South African citizen.

Atul was apparently naturalised before Gigaba became minister of home affairs, the department said.

South Africa

