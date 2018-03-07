South Africa: Title Deeds - Local Government's Answer to Land Ownership That Provides Meaningful Access to Opportunity

analysis

With the recent debates regarding land reform in the country I felt it appropriate to articulate the way in which at a local level we are actively addressing the issue of land ownership.

When the DA-led administration took control of the City of Tshwane in August 2016 we discovered a title deed backlog stretching back years. Not long after we took office we had multiple communities from around the city engaging the administration about when they would receive their title deeds.

As such when we took office I made it one of my key priorities to ensure that the city accelerated its administrative processes to fast track the issuing of title deeds to our people. In this current financial year we set a target of issuing 6,000 title deeds. We have already given out 3,078 title deeds so far and we are well on our way to achieving our target. This, despite the fact that at some of ceremonies where we handed out title deeds we faced disruptions from the ANC.

Individual economic prosperity cannot be achieved without economic security. One of the most fundamental principles to economic security is that of private property rights, a right that is enshrined...