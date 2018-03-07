7 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Town School Kids Attack Cops, Four Arrested

Photo: South African Police Service
(file photo).

Four pupils have been arrested and charged with assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, intimidation and crimen injuria, following an attack on law enforcement officers.

City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said a large group of protesting high school pupils threw bricks at officers on the Grand Parade and in Plein Street on Tuesday.

Two officers were injured. Police confirmed that four pupils were arrested.

Dyason said, in the first incident, officers were on foot patrols near Adderley Street when they spotted a group of pupils sitting in a corner.

"Officers approached and asked to search them. Permission was granted and officers found a knife and a smoked-up dagga pipe. The learner who was in possession of the knife was then taken to the [law enforcement] caravan and, while walking, a large amount of learners followed," he said.

"They attempted to take the learner being escorted away from officers [as they made their way through the mall and] started throwing things at the officers."

'Injured an officer'

Items hurled included a glass bottle and bricks, he said.

"One of the officers who was armed then drew a firearm and the crowd dispersed. Three fines were issued to the learners caught and they were released, as they are minors."

Later in the day, officers spotted pupils stealing a cooldrink off a truck in Lower Plein Street, Dyason said.

"When officers approached them, the same group of learners from the same school became riotous [threw bricks] and injured an officer, as well as a [member of] the Central City Improvement District," he said.

Dyason said pupils also threated to "return en masse to burn the Law Enforcement caravan".

GroundUp reported that more than 150 Philippi High School pupils marched to Parliament on Tuesday, protesting against overcrowded classrooms, poor learning conditions and a shortage of teachers.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed the arrests.

The pupils are expected in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Source: News24

South Africa

