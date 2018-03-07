South Africa: Three Suspects Including a Police Constable Nabbed

press release

The Police in Thohoyandou have arrested three (03) suspects aged between 25 and 37 years for theft under false pretences.

It is alleged that on 2018-03-05 at about 21:46, one of the petrol attendants was busy working at Muledani filling station. A BMW vehicle with Gauteng Province registration numbers arrived with three passengers and requested to purchase petrol.

After filling up the vehicle with petrol, the driver gave him a bank card to swipe for payment. Unfortunately, it declined and they drove away and disappeared.

Fortunately, their devious criminal acts were short lived yesterday on 2018-03-06 when Police officers identified the BMW vehicle during the day while conducting their routine patrol duties at Phiphudi village on the outskirts of Thohoyandou resulting to their apprehension.

Afterwards, Police preliminary investigations revealed that one of the three suspects, is a Police Constable attached to a Police Station outside Pretoria in the Gauteng Province.

During the arrest, a Police blue light was also confiscated from the suspects.

The suspects might be linked to other criminal activities that were reported around the province. They will appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrate Court soon on charges of theft under false pretence and possession of suspected stolen property.

The Police investigations including the origin of this Police blue light are still continuing.

The SAPS Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the swift response by the hard working men and women in blue. It serves as a stern warning to all the criminals out there that Limpopo Province is not a playground for them.