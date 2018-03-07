7 March 2018

Sierra Leone: Jonathan On Election Duty in Freetown, Sierra Leone

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, who is the leader of the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA) Observer Mission to the March 7 general elections in Sierra Leone, set our early Wednesday morning to observe voting in some polling centres in Freetown.

The picture shows Mr. Jonathan and members of his team visiting polling centres at Sierra Leone Grammar School on Macauley Street and S.O. S Primary School Beach Road, both in Freetown, early this morning.

The former Nigerian president had on Tuesday urged the people of the West African nation to conduct peaceful and credible polls.

A statement by Mr. Jonathan's media adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, said the former president met with Sierra Leonean President Ernest Bai Koroma, chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC) Mohammed Conteh, chairman of the Political Party Registration Council (PPRC) Justice Patrick Hamilton, some presidential candidates as well as leaders of the international community, youth associations, media unions, security outfits and civil society organisations.

While advising the stakeholders to ensure non-violent processes during elections, Mr. Jonathan also stressed "the need to sustain the peace that the good people of Sierra Leone have been enjoying since the end of the civil war."

