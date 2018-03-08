7 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 2010 Independence Day Bombing: Charles Okah Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

By Justina Felix

Charles Okah has been sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the 2010 Independence Day bombing in Abuja.

Charles, the younger brother of Henry Okah, was sentenced by the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday evening.

He was sentenced alongside Obi Nwabueze, his co-accused for the crime.

The elder Okah had been sentenced for a similar crime in South Africa, where he was based.

A dozen people were killed in the bombing at Eagle Square, Abuja during the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

Details later...

