Nigeria: Facts About Nigeria - Did You Know?

Nigeria, a country blessed with so many cultures and beautiful tourist attractions, has continued to attract people from other countries, but it goes beyond that. There are other interesting facts about the country which are unknown.

- Nigeria, popularly known as the 'giant of Africa', is the eighth most populous nation in the world

- Nigeria got her name from River Niger, the longest river in West Africa

- The first building in Nigeria was built in Badagry, Lagos State, in 1845

- The amalgamation (joining) of Nigeria under Lord Frederick Lugard was in 1914

- The new Nigerian currency was introduced in 1959

- Cocoa house in the city of Ibadan, Oyo state was once the tallest building in tropical Africa and it was built in 1965.

- Being the 12th largest producer of crude oil in the world, Nigeria is also the largest oil producer in Africa.

- The longest bridge in West Africa is the third Mainland Bridge, Lagos state and it measures about 11.8 kilometres.

- Because of her multi-ethnicity and cultural diversity, Nigeria has more than 500 different ethnic groups. The three major tribes are the Ibos, the Hausas and the Yorubas. English is the official language but over 600 distinct ethnic languages are spoken.

- Nigeria has over 180 million inhabitants, which makes it the most populous country in Africa.