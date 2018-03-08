Nigeria: Police Nab 63 Years Kidnap Kingpin With 35 Stolen Cars in Niger

Minna — The Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday paraded a kidnap kingpin, Maitarari Isa Saidu arrested with 35 stolen vehicles.

Saidu was paraded in Minna, Niger State by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPPRO) Jimoh Moshood in Minna along with 48 suspects including two of his children.

The 63 years old father of 29 children and three wives told journalists that he was behind several kidnap activities across the state and neighbouring Zamfara, Kaduna and FCT and Yobe in the North East.

He said he collected N300m and N170m respectively from his last two operations before concentrating on the business of receiving stolen vehicles.

He said the police recovered 28 stolen cars from his depots in Niger and Abuja, 15 others Zamfara and a number of other stolen cars from Kaduna.

According to him, "the business of kidnapping become to risky for me that was the reason for switching to receiving stolen cars and I have been in this for some years.

He said the that he ran into trouble when his boys received and paid N400,000 for a car which he quickly took to sell at the cost of N800,000 in Kano as a result of which the police got him.

Parading the suspects, Jimoh Moshood said that they were arrested by men of operation save sanity deployed to check rising crime rate within the five states including Niger state.

He said that five AK 47 rifles were also recovered from the suspects adding that they will be charged to court as soon as investigations were completed.