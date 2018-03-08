Nigeria: Blackout Cripples Economic Activities in Parts of Warri

Warri — Residents of Ugbuwangwe, Warri South Local Government have flayed the protracted blackout in their area, saying it is crippling economic life in the community.

Lamenting their plight in the last three weeks, a foremost Professor of Philosophy, Professor Jim Omatseye, called on the Federal Government to compel the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, to sit up, saying the firm had been performing dismally in power distribution.

Omatseye, who spoke at his Ugbuwangwe resident said it was disheartening that the area could be in darkness for close to one month, with no explanation from the Disco.

He said: "That light will be out for this long and there's no explanation from anyone is totally unacceptable and the Minister of Power should do something about this because people are tired.

"When the Buhari administration came in many of us were happy, believing that something like this will not happen, but we are surprised at the level of inefficiency, the ineptitude that has taken place in the performance of people.

"It is poor and unacceptable and inevitably people are going to call for change because the change that we thought we will find is not happening. Yes, the president has done a good job , as I said before, fighting corruption, but we still say that it is only the small fries who are getting convicted and being sent to jail, no big fry yet. I agreed that the big money so far saved should be put into a project that we can all see and appreciate."