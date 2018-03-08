Kenya: H1N1 Virus Reported in Laikipia County

Nanyuki — The Laikipia County health officials have confirmed the presence of the H1N1 Prototype 9 Influenza virus among some patients who are being treated of severe flu.

This is after samples taken from patients at the Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital were confirmed to have the virus.

Health facilities in the region and the neighbouring areas have now been put on a high alert.

Laikipia County Director of Health and Sanitation Dr Donald Moghoi said that in the last two weeks patients have been seeking services with high fever, dry cough, sore throat and general body weakness which are signs of the virus.

Moghoi however said that some cases are mild and once treated, patients are allowed to go home noting that they suspected the H1N1 Prototype 9 virus and took samples to the government laboratories and the results were affirmative from two of them.

He however noted that there was no need for panic as the hospitals and all health facilities are ready to deal with any eventualities.

He urged those with such symptoms to go for medical check-up noting that there was enough medication to control and take care of the patients.

He noted that the disease affects all people across the board but can be severe among children and the aged because of a poor immune system.

The hospital is treating up to 60 cases a day adding that because the disease is spread through air and body contact, people should be wary of coughing etiquette, washing hands after greetings among other general hygiene.