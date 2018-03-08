7 March 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: When Lupita Turned Heads At Oscars With 'Amasunzu'

Actress Lupita Nyong'o is the talk of town in fashion circles after the 'Black Panther' star rocked a traditional Rwandan hairstyle, commonly known as Amasunzu, to the Oscars, on Sunday.

The Kenyan-Mexican, who starred in the movie Black Panther, posted the Rwanda inspired hairstyle on her social media platforms, indicating that renowned hairstylist Vernon François did it for her.

"Crown inspiration: the Amasunzu hairstyle of Rwanda -by the incredible hands of Vernon François," Lupita posted as she headed out for the 90th Academy Awards, where she joined fellow stars in the Hollywood blockbuster Black Panthers.

Hundreds of Rwandans commended her for opting for the idolised Rwandan hairstyle, which dates many centuries back.

Lupita's Rwandan inspired hairstyle also created a buzz among fashion critics and magazines, with most of them giving positive reviews.

"Unknown to many, her coif on this evening's red carpet was inspired by images of Amasunzu hairstyles traditional to Rwandan culture," said Vogue Magazine in its review.

"The Amasunzu-grown, cut, and built into a series of crescents-was once a sign of marriage ability, worn by men and woman as a suitor signal of sorts," the fashion magazine added.

Trending fashion publication allure also alluded to Lupita's hairstyle which it said many marvelled at as it perfectly matched with her shimmering Versace gown. Lupita accessorised her hairstyle with a golden string, which run across the loops.

"The look is inspired by traditional Rwandan Amasunzu hairstyles, whipped up by none other than Vernon François, who was responsible for the Black Panther star's hair on the cover of the March issue of Allure," the magazine said.

According to Vernon, they wanted something clean and sculpted to accent the actress' dress and show off the neckline and Amasunzu did just that.

Lupita rocked Amasunzu at the time when Rwandans are still hyped up by the Wakanda fever inspired by the movie Black Panther, which is still showing at Century Cinema in Kigali city centre.

Do not be surprised to see Rwandans bringing back to life the traditional hairstyle in the coming days courtesy of Lupita.

