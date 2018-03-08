Kenya: Airtel Launches Postpaid Bundles

Kenya — Airtel has launched a new set of monthly postpaid bundles offering calls, data and SMS.

The smart bundles offer up to 30GB of data, 125 hours of calls and 3,000 SMS. The plans cater for the increasing demand for blended offerings that meet all the requirements of our customers.

The new postpaid plans aimed at heavy data, SMS and voice users offer minutes and SMS that can be used within Airtel and to other networks. The smart postpaid plans enable customers to roll over unused data from the previous month to the next.

Airtel customers can purchase the smart bundles valid for 30 days from Airtel shops for an affordable price of Sh1,499 and Sh2,999 with a deposit equivalent to one month's cost of the preferred plan.

The plans are available to individuals, students, heavy social users, entrepreneurs, small business owners, professionals and corporates.