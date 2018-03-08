6 March 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Airtel Launches Postpaid Bundles

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nairobi

Kenya — Airtel has launched a new set of monthly postpaid bundles offering calls, data and SMS.

The smart bundles offer up to 30GB of data, 125 hours of calls and 3,000 SMS. The plans cater for the increasing demand for blended offerings that meet all the requirements of our customers.

The new postpaid plans aimed at heavy data, SMS and voice users offer minutes and SMS that can be used within Airtel and to other networks. The smart postpaid plans enable customers to roll over unused data from the previous month to the next.

Airtel customers can purchase the smart bundles valid for 30 days from Airtel shops for an affordable price of Sh1,499 and Sh2,999 with a deposit equivalent to one month's cost of the preferred plan.

The plans are available to individuals, students, heavy social users, entrepreneurs, small business owners, professionals and corporates.

Kenya

U.S. Secretary Tillerson's Visit Unlikely to Cut Much Ice With African Leaders

The visit to Africa by United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, his first since taking office 14 months ago, will… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.