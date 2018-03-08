Kenya: Odinga Basher Mutahi Ngunyi Predicts 'Odinga Presidency', But It's Not Baba

Controversial political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has raised a storm on Twitter with a 'prediction' that Opposition leader Raila Odinga's daughter Winnie is destined for the presidency.

In one of the rare occasions when he has kind words for Nasa leader, Ngunyi also said Mr Odinga is not bad, but just a leader with fewer options.

Ngunyi, who is one of Odinga's harshest critics, made the remarks in the latest episode of the Fifth Estate on YouTube.

"They have said that although his (Odinga) political career is over, there is hope that his daughter Winnie Odinga will be the first woman president in Kenya," Ngunyi said.

In the episode, Mutahi and his scholars define Kenya's current situation as an eagle's old age where painful renovation is the only way out.

Ngunyi went on to repeat the same sentiments on Twitter where he tellingly pointed out that Winnie's 'presidency' would only succeed Ruto's.

Winnie Odinga will become the FIRST Luo and WOMAN President of Kenya. She will become PRESIDENT after William Ruto. You can take that PREDICTION to the BANK and use it as COLLATERAL to Borrow a LOAN. My Column. https://t.co/Je6FBQYKQd via @YouTube

Winnie, 28, Odinga's youngest daughter, recently described herself as her father's bodyguard, briefcase carrier, travel companion and the occasional driver.

Unlike her elder sister, Rosemary, Winnie has however never made public her political ambitions. In 2017, Winnie declared her candidature for Kibra constituency only to step down after being taken ill.

Ngunyi's post was dismissed by his followers, who termed it as a big joke with others calling him out for his loud mouth.

Stop it please!

Most of your analysis have been on point, but this case of Winnie Odinga becoming a President is a hallucination. After Uhuru, I pray Kenya does away with voting for Kenyattas and Odingas. We are a Republic and not a Kingdom

Ata hawa wamecheka kuskia hio hypothesis. The day Jaramogi gave power, it was over for them. There will never be a President Odinga even in 100 yrs to come. Take this to the bank you will getter a bigger loan pic.twitter.com/6gfvIlZLzj

Its was Rosemary now its Winnie really now!

Thats the most wild dream I have heard in my lifetime,you can take my opposition to that to the bank for a loan

