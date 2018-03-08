Kenya: First Lady to Launch Road-Map to Guide Her Work in the Next Five Years

press release

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta will tomorrow launch the strategic framework that will guide her efforts to catalyze action in health matters over the next five years.

The new Strategic Framework builds on the achievements of the first one (2013-2017) and outlines focus areas in line with the President's priorities in providing universal health coverage under the Big Four Agenda which also includes food security and nutrition, provision of affordable housing and enhance manufacturing to create jobs.

The new framework is geared towards building further partnerships and synergies, advocate for quality healthcare services and enhance leadership and commitment in the provision of healthcare in selected intervention areas.

The selected areas of intervention are premised on the need to build on Beyond's previous efforts to sustain gains and leverage on existing initiatives for the well-being of Kenyans.

The road-map is aimed at continuing the work of the highly transformative Beyond Zero initiative whose successes were made possible through the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model.

"Beyond Zero is an example of a national, public - private partnership. It is private sector driven and we have succeeded because of our partners who believe that uplifting human health, is a worthwhile investment," the First Lady said today ahead of tomorrow's launch at State House, Nairobi.

Beyond Zero served as a platform to implement the strategic framework for engagement of the First Lady in HIV/AIDS control and promotion of maternal, newborn and child health in Kenya during the 2013-2017 period.

During that phase, the initiative mobilized partners to increase awareness and promote a sense of urgency among leaders and communities to scale up high impact intervention and improve health and wellbeing of Kenyans.

It also pooled the partners to promote resource mobilization while promoting a culture of accountability and commitment to results.

One of the success stories about Beyond Zero was the distribution of mobile clinics to all the 47 counties which became a major focal point in health delivery across the country.

Some counties like Samburu and Makueni were so inspired by the First Lady's initiative that they purchased additional mobile clinics in their regions.

Speaking at Strathmore University today during the Inaugural Adebisi Babatunde Thomas Memorial Lecture, the First lady said efforts by the Beyond Zero Initiative had registered tremendous progress, saving lives of women and children as well as in the prevention of new HIV infections although current data indicates that far much more needs to be done.

She said a healthy nation is the business of everybody and requires vibrant partnerships, innovative ideas, bold champions, resource investment and committed leadership.

The First Lady said she remains committed to advancing Beyond Zero's commitment to promoting access to quality health services for women, men, adolescents and children.