Kenya: Prisons Thump Customs to Begin African Champs on High

Nairobi — Kenya Prisons started their African Women's Volleyball Club championship campaign with a resounding statement, slamming Nigeria's Customs by straight sets on Wednesday night in Cairo, Egypt.

David Lung'aho's charges took command in the first set easily carrying the day with a 25-10 score before finishing up the job with identical 25-15 scores in the final two sets.

"We are happy to start off with a win because that is what we wanted and hopefully we can keep the momentum going. The tournament is tough but we want to get the trophy home," Lung'aho said after the match.

Prisons will play their second group match on Thursday afternoon taking on Ivory Coast's Asec Mimosa who began their campaign with a straight sets win over Douannes of Burundi on Tuesday.

Lung'aho is determined to bring the trophy home being the last Kenyan club to win it in 2013 and the tactician says he is confident in the strength of the team.

"The draws have been fair and our plan is to top so that we avoid meeting with Al Ahly in the quarter finals. Our aim is to win all our group matches. We know it will not be easy but we have a capable squad," the coach said when the pooling was done on Tuesday.

The other Kenyan representatives Pipeline also started with straight sets win over last year's losing finalists El Shams of Egypt and will be back in the court on Thursday taking on Uganda's Vision Club, just after Prisons play Asec.