Kenya: Rift Valley Leaders Bashed for Defending KNH CEO

Political leaders in Embu have criticized their counterparts from the Rift Valley who are calling for the revocation of the decision to suspend Kenyatta National Hospital CEO, Lily Koros over the infamous surgery mix-up, terming it tribal.

Led by Embu Senator Njeru Ndwiga, the leaders said they supported the decision by Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki to send the official and other medics on compulsory leave, for proper probe.

They said it was wrong for elected leaders to condone bad leadership and poor service delivery just because the person being accused of it hails from their area.

Mr Ndwiga, Runyenjes MP Eric Muchangi and Embu County Assembly health committee chairman Sammy Muturi said it was hypocritical for the leaders to defend erring officials on tribal basis, overlooking the problems facing the largest health facility.

"There is something we call accountability, if you are a head of an institution and things go wrong, the buck stops there. Kenyans want to know what happened. This is our national referral hospital we are talking about.

"We must desist from the habit of seeing things with a tribal eye. If your fellow villager is not right, they are not right, period. Other Kenyans need to be served by Kenyans not villagers. If Koros is not wrong, she will be reinstated," said Mr Ndwiga.

WRONG SURGERY

They spoke at Gicugu ACK Church during a thanksgiving service hosted by Gaturi North MCA Paul Muchangi Njiru.

Mr Muchangi said many problems facing KNH are in the public domain and action had to be taken.

He said the Health Cabinet Secretary was within her mandate to act.

"From child trafficking, rape of nursing mothers and now wrong surgery, the facility has become notorious and somebody must take responsibility," he emphasized.

Kyeni South MCA Patrick Mukavi on the other hand urged Rift Valley leaders rushing to the defence of Ms Koros to consider the aggrieved families too.

"The leaders should be asked if they have interests of the patients at heart. We also need to stand with the families of the patients who suffered," he said.