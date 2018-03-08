Rwanda: SDG Meet On Health Opens Today in Kigali

A two-day conference on strengthening accountability in African health systems is opening in Kigali today.

It is being oragnised by the Sustainable Development Goals Center for Africa (SDGC/A) in partnership with Rwanda Ministry of Health.

It will convene over 500 participants including government ministers, health professionals, and representatives of health associations, councils and research centers from across the world.

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday, Dr Belay Begashaw, the Director General of SDGC/A, decried the fact that almost all maternal deaths (90%) occur in developing countries with more than half of those deaths occurring in Sub-Saharan Africa.

"Almost all these deaths could have been prevented. We hope the recommendation from this conference will bring a great change."

Patrick Ndimubanzi , the State Minister for Health said that the conference is expected to be an opportunity to learn and share best practice across countries for further actions to achieve the SDG goals.