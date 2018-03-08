8 March 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: SDG Meet On Health Opens Today in Kigali

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Diane Mushimiyimana

A two-day conference on strengthening accountability in African health systems is opening in Kigali today.

It is being oragnised by the Sustainable Development Goals Center for Africa (SDGC/A) in partnership with Rwanda Ministry of Health.

It will convene over 500 participants including government ministers, health professionals, and representatives of health associations, councils and research centers from across the world.

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday, Dr Belay Begashaw, the Director General of SDGC/A, decried the fact that almost all maternal deaths (90%) occur in developing countries with more than half of those deaths occurring in Sub-Saharan Africa.

"Almost all these deaths could have been prevented. We hope the recommendation from this conference will bring a great change."

Patrick Ndimubanzi , the State Minister for Health said that the conference is expected to be an opportunity to learn and share best practice across countries for further actions to achieve the SDG goals.

Rwanda

Ruhango Mayor, Deputies Sacked

The advisory council of Ruhango District on Wednesday resolved to sack the district's executive leadership composed of… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.