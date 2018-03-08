7 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Serena Williams Plans to Hold Tennis Event in Kenya

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Leadership
Serena Williams (right) and her sister Venus.
By Leonard Onyango

Tennis star Serena Williams has revealed plans to hold Women's Tennis Association (WTA) event in Kenya.

Ms William said Kenya is one of her favourite places in Africa and she would like the event to take place in the country.

SCHOOLS

The American Tennis Star visited Kenya in 2008 and 2010 where she opened two schools - Serena Williams Matooni Secondary School and Serena Williams Wee Secondary School, both in Makueni County.

"Kenya is where I would want the event to take place, adding "it's one of my favourite places to go, so why not?" she said in an interview with BBC Sport.

"It would be so [much] fun - the help that we could do, and the awareness and the athletes and the amazing players that would come out of Africa would just be unbelievable," she added.

The WTA Tour is an elite professional tennis circuit organised by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA).

PHILANTHROPY

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion said she would make her first WTA Tour appearance since giving birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia in the opening round at Indian Wells on Thursday.

In 2006, Mbitini MCA Dickson Mutaiti, behind the philanthropic activities of MS Williams, was among hundreds who were feted as heroes in Makueni County during the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Mr Mutaiti was recognised for building and renovating 11 secondary schools in his ward and other areas across Makueni and Kibwezi West constituencies.

Two of them are the Serena Williams schools.

Kenya

'Odinga Fooled His Co-Principals to Be Sworn In Alone'

Fresh details have emerged on Raila Odinga's mock presidential oath at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on January 30. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.