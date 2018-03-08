7 March 2018

Angola: Successful Housing Projects Go Through Decentralization of Services - Architect

Luanda — The success of housing projects under implementation in the country go through the decentralization of health, education, banking, finance and other services, by allowing the population to be set in the places where they are built, said architect António Gameiro.

This was said to the press by the architect, António Gameiro, on the fringes of the national conference on the "Future of the Social Housing in Angola", jointly run by the real estate Imogestin and the economic newspaper Jornal Expansão.

According to the specialist, many housing projects have been built without an architectural structure tailored to respond to the needs of the people.

He added that these initiatives have turned out to be a failure, since the people seek to settle in places they can perform their daily activities without too much hardships.

The two-day meeting is aimed at bringing togheter businesspeople, managers and scholars to discuss on the future of the social housing projects and role of the private sector to improve housing conditions and quality of infrastructures.

