7 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Trio to Represent Kenya in Fiba Africa Championships

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Philip Onyango

Kenya Ports Authority, Equity Bank and Strathmore University will represent Kenya at the 2018 Fiba Africa Zone Five Club Championships, according to Kenya Basketball Federation secretary Vitalis Gode.

Speaking at the weekend in Mombasa, Gode said the three teams will each field men and women's squads in the championship.

At the same time, Dar es Salaam and Mombasa have been earmarked to host the championships after Rwanda pulled out due to unavailability of a conducive venue for the event.

According to Gode, Rwanda's Amahoro Stadium, the only indoor court in Rwanda and which meets international standards to host Fiba events will be undergoing a face-lift and will be unavailable.

Gode said Dar es Salaam and Mombasa have expressed willingness to host the events but have been given conditions which they must fulfill before they are given the nod.

"We have moved the games from Kigali due to the unavailability of the venue and we are waiting for Mombasa and Dar es Salam to fulfill conditions set by Fiba before we can confirm the venue to host then event," Gode said.

Kenya Ports Authority women are the defending champions in the women's category, a title they won in Dar es Salam in 2016 and retained last year in Kampala. City Oilers from Uganda are the defending champions in men's category.

KPA teams will compete as Kenyan champions, while Equity and Blades will compete by virtue of having finished second in the local league.

Gode is now appealing to Kenya teams to step up their training ahead of the championships in September.

Kenya

'Odinga Fooled His Co-Principals to Be Sworn In Alone'

Fresh details have emerged on Raila Odinga's mock presidential oath at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on January 30. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.