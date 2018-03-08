7 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Government Improves Technical Conditions for ID Card Issuing

Nhârea — The Angolan Government will increasingly improve the technical conditions of the identity card issuing process, so as to enable citizens to have this document, in a short time, without traveling great distances.

The information comes from the Angolan Justice and Human Rights Minister, Francisco Queiroz, during a work visit on Tuesday to the municipality of Nhârea, 176 kilometers north of the city of Cuito (Bié).

Francisco Queiroz, who is on a two-day visit to the province of Bié, assured that the Government will guarantee working conditions so that citizens are treated with dignity and efficiency.

"We are aware that the populations of Andulo and Nhârea face problems in the acquisition of ID Card for this reason, we are here to verify the fact and, soon, to reverse the situation, especially in Nhrea, "he said.

On the other hand, the governor spoke of the need to involve traditional midwives in the process of registering citizens, by registering and accompanying parents and children to registration posts, and not only.

