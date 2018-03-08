7 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Investigation Finds Cause of "Blackout" At Airport

Luanda — The Ministry of Transport has ordered an investigation to determine responsibilities and the reasons why the 4 de Fevereiro International Airports was last Sunday experienced five hours of blackout.

The "blackout" was due to the failure of the power generator of ENANA, at a time when the city was deprived of electricity from the public power supply due to the preventive maintenance of the National Electricity Distribution Company (ENDE).

Despite of ENANA administration has promised to do everything to correct the situation that led to this situation, the Ministry decided to proceed with the investigation to ensure, from now on, an efficient service to companies, passengers and users.

According to a note, signed by the Minister of Transport, Augusto da Silva Tomás, in view of the inconvenience caused to passengers and users, after consulting the administration of ENANA, the Ministry of Transport stands in solidarity with all those who have been harmed by the occurrence of this failure.

